KENMARE, N.D. (KXNET) — From farmers to ranchers, agriculture of all sorts is our state’s bread and butter. And now, farmers and small ag business owners are getting a boost from the Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP, to fund renewable energy systems and improvements.

This grant program, through the USDA, helps cut costs and reduces the environmental strain of daily operations.

The program has already helped several North Dakota farms — including Benjamin Farms in Kenmare, which used the grant money to install a solar array.

The owner of the farm says he has seen 75% in energy savings over the last 9 months as a result of the funding.

Erin Oban with the USDA’s rural development office says that the money benefits not only small-town farmers but North Dakota taxpayers as well.

“I know that living in a state like North Dakota, we don’t have to talk for very long about why it’s necessary to support the folks who are growing and raising our food,” said Oban, “and ways that we can improve the environment that also save money and keep those dollars in our communities, is a benefit to everybody.”

State agriculture leaders can receive up to $500,000 through the REAP program for any type of renewable energy system or energy-efficient equipment. To learn more about these grants, visit this page.