NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A coalition of 27 North Dakota video producers are currently seeking an investigation into the state’s handling of the 2021 and 2023 Motion Picture Production and Recruitment grants.

The coalition cites several areas of concern, with the main one being that Canticle Productions received $700,000 in grants from the North Dakota Department of Commerce. Canticle said in their letter to the department that they want the payment made to their non-profit arm — Grain of Wheat Productions — which did not exist yet when they applied.

After three months without a response from the Governor’s office, the coalition is escalating their plea for accountability by submitting a letter to not only the North Dakota Attorney General’s office, but the State Auditor’s office and the State Procurement Office as well.

“I hope that for one, we determine if this was awarded legally,” said ND Filmmakers Association Founder Matt Fern, “if the Department of Commerce acted correctly with the $700,000 in taxpayer money. And if it was awarded properly, how we can have better accountability moving forward.”

The group hopes that by requesting a thorough investigation into those grants, they will be able to receive answers as to the reasoning behind the Department’s behavior.