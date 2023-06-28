NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Three local artists are showcasing the talent of the Peace Garden State while camping.

Sewist Cynthia McGuire Thiel, photographer Scott Seiler, and visual artist James Skinner have been picked for North Dakota’s annual Artist in Residency program — where they’ll spend seven to 10 days in a state park, creating artwork and hosting workshops. Once they’re finished, the artists will donate one piece back to the state park.

“This past January through April,” explained ND Parks and Rec Education and Programs Chief, Josh Steffan, “we actually brought all those pieces together for the first time. We had a gallery exhibition of those pieces on the 18th floor of the capitol building — but right now, those pieces are actually traveling the state. They will be at the James Art Gallery in Williston during the month of July, I think their opening reception is July 7th. Following that, they will be at an art gallery in Minot in August.”

Turtle River State Park will be hosting Thiel from July 14-July 21. Lake Metigoshe State Park will host Seiler next January, and Lewis & Clark State Park will host Skinner next June. Details about the workshops at the state parks will be posted on their respective Facebook pages as soon as they become available.

For information on Cynthia McGuire’s sewing workshop, click the link here.