NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — 2024 marks a big presidential election season, but not every candidate is in the limelight like so many others.

However, it’s important to highlight everyone you can vote for come November.

He’s the oldest son of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated while campaigning for president in 1968. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for president this 2024 election season.

But, here in North Dakota, he is at risk of not even making it on the ballot sheet.

“Three states are refusing to send us ballot petitions and those are Maine, New Hampshire, and North Dakota. This is something that would never happen to a presidential campaign from the major political parties. And one of the side issues that I think has been raised throughout this campaign in many, many ways is the undemocratic lock that the major political parties have on this process, “said Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

However, with a glimmer of hope, Jamestown’s Christian Cairy is leading a grassroots campaign to get Robert F. Kennedy Junior’s name on the North Dakota list.

“It important to get him on the ballot anywhere in the state because any president or any aspiring persons who has the means to run for president should be able to run for president,” said Cairy.

Kennedy is an independent candidate, which means he is not affiliated with any political party. Although, he was a democrat and part of the largest democratic party dynasty in the last century.

According to the North Dakota Poll, a large number of voters identify themselves as Republicans — 45% — while the majority of voters are split between Independents 34%, and 17% Democrats.

“Those Independent voters, I mean, I tend to vote more so conservative, and I didn’t have an option other than a Republican candidate to actually kind of fulfill that need. I think gone are the days that need to be like one issue voter voting and stuff like that. There needs to be a better cohesive approach,” said Cairy.

Cairy says what Kennedy is experiencing is similar to Donald Trump, who is being banned from certain state ballots. He notes that censorship of this sort could cause major issues in the future.

“For one, it’s kind of anti-freedom kind of basis. Like I said, they have a right to be on the ballot. I mean, I’m not going to vote for Trump, but he should still be allowed to be on any state’s ballot because it’s unfair when you start censoring people. And R.F.K. Jr. has, he speaks out against it because it’s against freedom and civil liberties,” said Cairy.

As of now, Cairy says the main cry is ballot access. The campaign needs 4,000 North Dakota signatures by September 1 to achieve its goal.

Cairy did share with KX News that the campaign is looking for volunteers to host awareness events throughout North Dakota.

KX is working to speak with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. himself about the matter as well.

You can learn more about the efforts and support here.