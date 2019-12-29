Locals Share Tips About Getting a Car Unstuck from the Snow

WDAY (Fargo, N.D.)– If you plan on driving somewhere today and tomorrow in the southern and eastern parts of the state, it’s good to know what to do in case you get stuck in deep snow.

Experts say the first thing you should consider is to dig out any snow around your tires with a shovel or even your hands.

Another way is to rock your car back and forth to shake off the snow and push yourself out of a rut.

But drivers in our area say the best thing you can do is to keep an emergency kit handy, and when driving in the snow, use a vehicle that can handle the weather.

“Usually I have a four-wheel-drive vehicle, and I’ve always got a tow rope in the vehicle, if not, a chain in one of the vehicles, and we always drive in the truck,” shared visitor Sharon Mason.

Experts say one thing you shouldn’t do to get free is spin your tires because that could lead to a fire.