(KXNET) — Some of us may have been yawning on Sunday more than usual, as we set our clocks forward an hour due to daylight saving time.

But that could be the last time you have to do that as a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act has been introduced in the U.S. Congress.

If passed, we would basically “lock our clocks” to the current time, permanently.

Lawmakers argue the permanent change could have a huge impact on farming states like ours, with longer darker mornings.

Some medical experts say that for states like North Dakota, with its long winter, it could actually end up increasing our lack of vitamin D.

And sleep experts say changing clocks twice a year isn’t good or natural for our bodies.

In fact, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine reports that the time changes are linked to more medical errors, motor vehicle accidents, and an increase in hospital admissions.

Nothing has been decided for sure yet, so we’ll still have to plan on changing our clocks back an hour in the fall.

The bill has been sent to the House for action.