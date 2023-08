NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you’d like to tune in for Wednesday night’s debate, here’s where to find it.

The debate will air on Fox News, Fox Business Network, the company’s website, and its streaming service, Fox Nation.

Here in Bismarck, a watch party will happen at 8 p.m. at the NDGOP headquarters.

People in Fargo can show up to a watch party at Suite Shots, hosted by the Cass County United Republican Committee.