NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota’s Lori Hinz was elected as the NDGOP National Committeewoman back in 2020 and she’s enjoyed the position so much that she is now running for a second term.

“I consider myself a CPR,” Hinz stated. “I have a friend in Nebraska who came up with this term. A CPR is a Constitutional Platform Republican — somebody who believes in the constitution of both the United States and also the Constitution of North Dakota. Our platforms for both the national platform with the RNC and the national platform are very, very similar to our platform here in North Dakota, and they’re both really good and solid platforms. I stand on those principles that we espouse in our documents, rather than going off on my own.”

However, even with this position made clear, one question remains: why should ND voters choose Hinz as their committeewoman again?

“I have always aspired to public service,” she stated. “The last four years have been very much a labor of love. It is a voluntary position. I’ve really enjoyed representing and serving the people of North Dakota over the last four years, so I’m hoping to make some changes on the RNC specifically so that we can move forward as a party and as a nation.”

Despite Hinz’s passion, there are calls for a change within the party, especially with the current issues surrounding chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

“Our leadership is under fire,” Hinz explained. “Under a great deal of fire right now with the RNC. Just because we have, in perception, lost a numerous amount of races over the last number of years. When that happens, you look at doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result, and you think, ‘okay, maybe it’s time for a change’. There’s a growing feeling within the RNC that maybe we need to change some leadership just to get a different result.”

While Hinz hopes to join the change for another term, she has already begun to prepare for her reelection campaign.

“From January 1st through March 1st is the window where all of those 47 districts will be meeting,” Hinz noted. “The very first meeting that I’m going to is tonight, and it’s going to be in Edgeley.”

The North Dakota State Republican Convention is set for April 5 and 6.