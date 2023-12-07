NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With gas prices being above $4 a gallon in September, the average price has fallen steadily in North Dakota.

According to a news release from AAA, those prices are now set to move below $3 a gallon for regular gas.

As of Thursday, the statewide average stands at $3.02, and three in four stations have posted prices under $3.

According to AAA data, the lowest price is under $2.80.

The main reason for this is a weaker oil market, which slipped below $70 a barrel, and the falling price comes a week after OPEC+ announced voluntary production cuts of two million barrels daily.

According to AAA, instead of viewing it as coal in the stocking, the market response has been a resounding “meh.”

“Gas prices tend to follow a seasonal trend lower during the winter month,” said Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA, Gene LaDoucer. “Less travel and winter fuel blends allow for cheaper prices at the pump.”

The combination of lower demand and supply growth helped push prices lower. LaDoucer says that if oil prices stay low, drivers can expect prices at the pump to do the same through winter months.

The national average of $3.20 is 20 cents less than a month ago, and 15 cents less than a year ago. North Dakota’s average is 39 cents less than a month ago, and 14 cents less than this time last year.

