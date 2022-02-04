How would you like to have $25,000 a year for life? Well, one lucky person has won just that.

A Lucky For Life ticket in Wednesday night’s drawing won the prize by matching five of the winning numbers.

They were 3, 5, 11, 32, 40, and the Lucky Ball was 16.

The ticket was sold at the R Family Market in Elgin.

No one has claimed the prize yet, though. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to do so.

The winner has the option of choosing $25,000 a year for life or a lump sum cash payment of $390,000.