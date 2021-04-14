Luick chosen as North Dakota Senate’s president pro tempore

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Fairmount Republican Larry Luick has been chosen as the North Dakota Senate’s new president pro tempore.

The job involves presiding over Senate sessions when the lieutenant governor is absent.

Luick replaces Minot Sen. Randy Burckhard.

Luick will have the job until the next regular session of the Legislature begins in January 2023. The GOP has the majority in the North Dakota Senate, and Luick defeated Fargo Democrat Tim Mathern Wednesday to win the job.

The 62-year-old farmer and excavation contractor was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and represents District 25, in the state’s southeastern corner.