Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota to close down

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota, a century-old nonprofit agency that provided a variety of services in the state, is shutting down.

The agency said its finances were hurt by struggles in its affordable housing unit.

President and chief executive Bob Otterson said it’s disrupted the organization’s ability to serve clients, especially children, families, seniors and others.

The agency’s board of directors approved a motion Friday that included suspending programs and laying off 283 employees.

