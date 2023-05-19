NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Have you taken a look at your mailbox recently?

According to a news release from the U.S. Postal Service, Mailbox Improvement Week is May 21-27 and it’s the best time for people to inspect and repair their mailboxes.

USPS makes this request every year because mailboxes get a lot of wear and tear throughout the year.

Not only does it improve the appearance of communities, but it also makes it easier and safer for delivering and receiving mail for postal carriers and residents.

Here are a few things you should take a look at:

Replacing loose hinges on the door.

Repainting one that may have rusted or started to peel.

Remounting a loosened post.

Replacing or adding house numbers.

If you plan to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, you need to make sure you get only Postal Service-approved traditional, contemporary, or locking full/limited service mailboxes.

People can use a custom-built mailbox, but they need to talk with their local Post Office to make sure it conforms to guidelines with flag, size, strength, and quality.