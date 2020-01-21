Major disaster declaration from heavy rain, snow in October granted

Gov. Doug Burgum’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration due to the heavy rain and snow in October was approved by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The October storm caused up to $9.7 million in damage to public infrastructure, according to preliminary assessments.

The declaration covers 16 counties: Barnes, Eddy, Foster, Grand Forks, Griggs, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, Mountrail, Nelson, Sargent, Sheridan, Stutsman, Traill, Walsh and Wells.

The presidential declaration unlocks public assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help cities, counties and townships pay for the costs of repairing roads and other infrastructure damaged in October.

In addition to the public assistance, President Trump also granted Burgum’s request that the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program be implemented on a statewide basis to help communities pay for flood mitigation projects that increase resiliency and reduce costs in the long run.

This is the second presidential disaster declaration granted for North Dakota for events in 2019. President Trump and FEMA granted Burgum’s request for a presidential disaster declaration in June in response to spring flooding in 19 North Dakota counties.

In November, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue also approved Burgum’s request for a secretarial disaster designation for 47 of North Dakota’s 53 counties, triggering the federal Emergency Farm Loan Program and Economic Injury Loan Program for farm-related business.