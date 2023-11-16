NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — All residents are being encouraged to clearly and properly show their correct address number on their home or business, along with their mailbox.

According to a news release from the Ward County Emergency Management team, this is to make sure that Emergency Responders can get to you when you need them.

These markings are important during emergency response, especially during hours of darkness or bad weather, because if a building is not marked right, it could cause a delay in response time when seconds matter the most.

Even though technology is advancing and mapping systems have helped Emergency Responders, a clearly marked building is the best way to quickly determine if they’re at the right address.

Other things like package delivery also greatly benefit from a building being marked appropriately as well.

The North Dakota State Building Code has adopted the International Residential Code Section R319.1, which says “Buildings shall have approved address numbers or approved building identification placed in a position that is plainly legible and visible from the street or road fronting the property. These numbers shall contrast with their background. Address numbers shall be Arabic numbers or alphabetical letters. Numbers shall be a minimum of four inches high with a minimum stroke width of 1/2 inch. Where access is by means of a private road and the building address cannot be viewed from the public way, a monument, pole, or other sign or means shall be used to identify the structure.”