NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) is sponsoring free car seat checkups so that parents and caregivers can continue keeping kids safe.

According to a news release, about five out of six car seats are not used properly, which puts kids at risk of injury or death if there’s a crash.

“Infants and children need to use different types of car seats as they grow, and how they are used changes too. For example, babies should ride rear-facing as long as possible until they reach the maximum height or weight limits for their car seat based on the manufacturer’s instructions. There is a lot for caregivers to know, and attending a car seat checkup can help them stay up to date,” said HHS Child Passenger Safety Program Director Dawn Mayer.

Parents and caregivers can find checkup event dates and locations online.

“At car seat checkups, a certified child passenger safety technician helps caregivers ensure car seats are installed correctly and are appropriate for their child’s age, weight, and height. They also show how to safely secure children and can check to make sure a car seat hasn’t been recalled,” Mayer added.

If you can’t make it to one of the checkup events, you can find a certified technician here, or you can contact HHS at (800) 472-2286.