NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Thanksgiving is a holiday known for large meals with friends and family, and roughly one in six people get sick from foodborne diseases each year.

According to a news release from Health and Human Services (HHS), there are some reminders for North Dakotans who are preparing and handling food and how to do so in the correct way to avoid foodborne illnesses.

“Following the basics of food safety when preparing turkey and other foods can help you and others stay healthy this holiday season,” said HHS Epidemiologist, Slate Boyer.

Here are some food safety tips from HHS to follow for this Thanksgiving:

Wash hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds before, during, and after preparing food, as well as before eating. Dry with a clean towel.

Wash cutting boards, dishes, utensils, and counters with hot, soapy water. This is especially crucial with raw meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs.

Keep raw meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, and other food from cross-contamination.

Use a food thermometer to make sure food is cooked all the way through.

Don’t leave food out for too long at room temperature, as it causes bacteria growth.

Don’t leave food unrefrigerated for more than two hours.

Thaw turkeys out safely, either in the refrigerator, in a sink of cold water changed every 30 minutes, or in the microwave. Food should not be thawed out sitting on a counter.

Some common symptoms of foodborne illness are nausea, abdominal cramps, and loose stools.

HHS urges people who have these signs, which could also include a fever higher than 102 or dehydration, to contact their healthcare provider.

To learn more about food safety or to report a possible foodborne illness, you can visit this website.