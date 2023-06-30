NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Gardening is in full swing, here in North Dakota and one thing gardens need a lot of is water every day.

This can hurt your water bill and waste a lot of water overall but there’s another option for you to try.

In Friday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, the benefits of rain barrels.

A lot of places in North Dakota have been getting a lot of rain, but a lot of times, this water falls off your roof and ends up in a storm drain. But you can collect it.

Rain barrels collect rainwater runoff from your roof, enabling you to water your vegetables, flowers, shrubs, and trees.

By using rainwater from your roof, you can keep your lawn greener and your garden lusher in the hot, dry summer months. Plus, it will save you money too.

“As you can see here, it doesn’t take a large roof to make a difference. Always have a sturdy lid fastened on it so only water goes into the rain barrel,” said Leslie Burkes with the USDA.

Rain barrels and other rainwater harvesting methods really can help clean up the environment.

According to the USDA, when rain falls on a roof, it heats up and carries pollutants into the street and stormwater pipes which then goes into our streams. But, these pollutants don’t hurt your garden and are good for your plants.