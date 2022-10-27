NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — There are nearly 42 billion children potentially trick or treating this year, according to WalletHub.

And while Halloween is supposed to be a fun time for kids, it may not be inclusive to all.

With Halloween just a few days away, experts say it’s important to have an inclusive trick-or-treating experience for children.

And while there are a variety of reasons, some children may not be able to enjoy trick-or-treating.

“You might be dealing with a kid who doesn’t communicate verbally or has some anxiety around communicating at your door. So we suggest being flexible with kids who might not be able to say trick-or-treat or describe what their costume is to you,” said Emily Shuman, the director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center.

Shuman says it’s important to know how to accommodate the disabilities a child may have.

She says if a child has a visual impairment, it’s helpful to describe the candy you have and tell them the name.

If they have a hearing impairment, she says to talk to the child directly and smile, there is no need to talk louder than normal.

“Kids with disabilities are just like any other kids. They’re really excited about their costumes. They’re excited to go out with their siblings and friends trick-or-treating. And so, they’re no need to treat them differently than you would any other kid. So no need to focus on the fact that that child has a disability or give them more candy,” said Shuman.

Another thing to note is that some children have dietary restrictions.

These limitations can range from food allergies to diabetes.

“Be helpful to have a separate bucket of nut-based candy, separate from the candy that doesn’t have nuts so that you’re being cognizant of allergens. It could be helpful to have sugar-free candy available or an alternative, pretzels,” said Shuman.

Non-candy options, like toys, can also be a good option to put out for trick-or-treaters.

Another thing to be aware of is your outside decorations.

Loud music, scary decorations, or strobing lights can be traumatic for a child.

The color of a trick-or-treater’s buckets can also have a meaning.

A teal bucket means a child has food allergies. A blue bucket can indicate a child is on the autism spectrum. And, a purple bucket may signify that a child has epilepsy.

The Rocky Mountain ADA Center can provide information and guidance concerning disability laws free of charge.

The center covers the entire state of North Dakota.

If you need to ask questions about inclusive trick-or-treating or any other topics about disabilities, you can call them at 1-(800)-949-4232.