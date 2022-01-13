Man accused in deadly Fargo factory shooting will have competency exam

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of killing two co-workers at a North Dakota plastics factory in November will undergo a mental health exam to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

Cass County Judge Wade Webb signed a commitment order Wednesday so that Anthony Reese Jr. can be evaluated at the North Dakota State Hospital as requested by his attorneys.

The 35-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota, man is charged with three counts of murder for the Nov. 17 shooting deaths of 43-year-old Richard Pittman and Pittman’s pregnant girlfriend, 32-year-old April Carbone, at Melet Plastics, a Fargo manufacturer that is also known as Composite America. Reese remains in custody on a $2 million bond.

