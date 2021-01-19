Man accused of Hoeven’s Fargo office faces federal count

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of using an ax to smash windows at the entrance of Republican North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven’s office in downtown Fargo has been indicted in federal court.

Court documents unsealed Tuesday charge Thomas Starks with injury or depredation against government property for allegedly causing the damage discovered by staffers on Dec. 21.

Starks, of Lisbon, about 75 miles southwest of Fargo, has also been charged in state court with criminal mischief.

Starks was appearing in federal court Tuesday morning.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says his office views the offense as “an assault on democracy” but would not comment on a specific motive.

