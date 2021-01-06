Man accused of setting fire outside Fargo hospital

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a man accused of setting a fire outside a Fargo hospital.

Officers and firefighters responded to Essentia Hospital about 2:30 a.m., Wednesday where smoke had filled the lobby.

Authorities say the fire was burning in a garbage container near the entrance to the emergency department.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated the lobby.

Police say they arrested a 39-year-old man who witnesses saw starting the fire. He was taken into custody on possible charges of endangering by fire, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of methamphetamine.