Man accused of shooting at Fargo police facing 5 charges

State News

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed five felony charges against a Fargo man accused of shooting at police in a hotel lobby.

Fifty-four-year-old Henry Aiken is jailed in Cass County on a $500,000 bond. Aiken has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers were dispatched to the Radisson in downtown Fargo about 4 a.m. Friday on the report of a man with a gun. Officers arrived to find a man with a gun outside of the hotel entrance. He fired one shot at officers and additional shots at the Radisson before entering the lobby where he was quickly taken into custody.

A police sergeant was injured during the incident when he accidentally shot himself in the hand while taking cover.

