Man armed with machete punches officer in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say a man armed with a machete during an attempted robbery of a Fargo smoke shop fought with an employee and punched an officer in the face.

Authorities say police were called to multiple reports of a disturbance in the middle of a street about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The 20-year-old suspect attempted to rob Smoke 4 Less in Fargo and pulled out the machete when an employee confronted him.

Police say the suspect fought with the employee and later punched an officer who responded to the scene. The man was arrested when other officers arrived.