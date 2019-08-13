Man arrested for stabbing outside Jamestown Walmart

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested for a stabbing outside a Walmart store in Jamestown.

Authorities say the 29-year-old victim was approached by someone he knew in the parking lot Monday about 8:30 p.m. Assistant Police Chief Justin Blinsky says the suspect grabbed the victim from behind after they exchanged some words and used a knife to cause injuries to the victim’s neck and chin area.

Blinsky says the injuries were not life-threatening. The 54-year-old suspect drove away and was arrested early Tuesday in rural Logan County. He’s being held on suspicion of aggravated assault.

On August 9th, a man stabbed another man in the Mandan Walmart. The victim in that incident told police he did not know the suspect.