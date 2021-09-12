Man arrested in shooting death at Grand Forks residence

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old man shot and killed a woman after an apparent argument inside a Grand Forks residence.

Police said officers were responding to a call of a suspicious person at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard a gunshot inside the residence on the north side of the city.

Police say a woman came out of the residence and fell to the ground. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The suspect left the residence on his own and was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, felon in possession of a firearm, and theft of property. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the relationship between the victim and suspect. They believe the two knew each other.