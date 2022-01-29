FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A homeless man has been charged with robbing a bank in downtown Fargo. Police say 57-year-old Troy Michael Maynard walked into Wells Fargo Bank just before 3 p.m. Thursday, handed a teller a paper bag, and demanded money. He did not display a weapon.

Authorities say Maynard fled the bank on foot with $1,634. Court documents allege Maynard robbed the bank to get enough money to obtain housing in Iowa. He planned to hitchhike back to Iowa, but no one would give him a ride.

Authorities said he got cold and decided to turn himself in.