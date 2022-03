GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died in an apartment fire Saturday in Grand Forks. Police, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to 21 South 4th Street around 4:17 a.m. Saturday after a report of smoke in the complex.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and found one person dead inside an apartment. The victim has not been identified.

The fire is under investigation by the Grand Forks Fire Department.