Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

A man driving a semi from Fargo to Grand Forks fell asleep, crashed into a guardrail and rolled on Tuesday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver “dozed off” but woke up right before crashing in Grand Forks. He was driving a semi pulling two trailers.

Police say minor injuries were reported but the driver declined medical treatment.