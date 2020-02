A man from Ramsey County who fell into a grain bin on his farm in Webster has died.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department says 80-year-old Richard Volk became trapped in a grain bin Wednesday afternoon.

When deputies arrived, they couldn’t immediately see him inside.

Fire officials from in and around Devils Lake eventually pulled Volk out of the grain bin and found that he had died.

Ambulance and Highway Patrol officials responded to the scene as well.