Man gets 4 months in prison for role in Fargo Floyd protest

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to four months in federal prison for participating in violent protests in downtown Fargo after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Twenty-one-year-old Abdimanan Habib, of Fargo, pleaded guilty in January to civil disorder for his role in a clash between protesters and law enforcement officers on May 30.

Court documents show that Habib can be seen on video throwing rocks or debris toward police officers.

At one point Habib tried to light a bottle containing alcohol but was unable to ignite the homemade explosive.

Floyd, who was Black and handcuffed, died May 25 after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.