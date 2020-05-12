Man held in Cass County Jail in deadly Casselton shooting

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Investigators say a man arrested in the shooting death of a 50-year-old Casselton man was known to the victim.

The 23-year-old suspect is being held in the Cass County Jail on a probable murder charge in the death of Duane Turchin.

Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting Friday about 9:30 p.m. in Casselton. They found Turchin had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper chest. He was rushed to a Fargo hospital where he later died.

Law enforcement officers are waiting for the results of an autopsy by the state medical examiner’s office.