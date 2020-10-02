Man in gorilla suit, armed with machete, arrested in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a man who was dressed in a gorilla suit and was armed with a machete for threatening neighbors at a Fargo apartment building.

Officers were called to the apartment building about 12:30 a.m. Friday on a report of possible gunshots.

Authorities say the man was threatening to blow up the building and everyone inside. Police determined he had been setting off artillery-shell size fireworks.

Officers negotiated with the man, who they say was heavily intoxicated, for about two hours and eventually convinced him to surrender.