(AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a man was seriously injured when his camper exploded in Richland County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Dwight, which is about 10 miles northwest of Wahpeton.

Authorities say the victim was rushed to St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge and then airlifted to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the explosion.