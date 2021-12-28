Man injured when delivery van struck at crossing by train near Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man suffered serious injuries Tuesday when the delivery van he was driving was struck by a freight train near Grand Forks.

The state Highway Patrol says the van drove through a grade crossing about 11:30 a.m. and was pushed on the tracks by a northbound BNSF train. The patrol says the crossing is marked with rail crossing signs and a yield sign.

The 42-year-old driver of the van was not wearing a seat belt and the vehicle did not have airbags.

The patrol says it was snowing at the time and the road was covered with snow. The crash remains under investigation.