FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A 33-year-old man was killed in an accident on Interstate 29 in Fargo when his car collided with a concrete pillar.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, the man was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 (mile marker 63) near the tri-level interchange. when his vehicle left the right side of the roadway. The vehicle’s front struck one of the support pillars in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94. After the impact, the car came to rest in the right-hand northbound lane.

The West Fargo man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name has not yet been released.

The accident currently remains under investigation.