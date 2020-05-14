Man killed in Fargo shopping center shooting identified

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police have identified the man who was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Fargo shopping center.

Authorities say 39-year-old Anquine Lamont White, of Hawley, Minnesota, was killed and another man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday outside Northport Shopping Center.

Two people have been arrested and police say two guns were recovered. The name and condition of the man who was wounded have not been released.

Police say they want to speak with the witness or witnesses in a vehicle seen in the vicinity of the shooting. 

