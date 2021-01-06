Man pleads guilty to civil disorder during Fargo Floyd rally

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of participating in violent demonstrations in Fargo during a protest over the death of George Floyd last summer has  pleaded guilty in federal court.

Thirty-one-year-old Errick Toa, of Fargo, pleaded guilty to civil disorder for his role in the May 30 protests. Authorities say he jumped on top of a police vehicle and caused extensive damage.

Prosecutors say he can be seen on video stomping on the windshield and shattering it, prosecutors say. Sentencing is scheduled April 13.

Protests took place around the country following Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he pleaded for air and stopped moving.

