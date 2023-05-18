NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The man accused of intentionally running over an 18-year-old at a street dance in North Dakota has entered a guilty plea to a manslaughter charge as part of a plea deal.

Shannon Brandt struck and killed Cayler Ellingson in McHenry in September 2022 in a case that has drawn national attention.

ND driver claims political argument preceded teen’s death

A news release issued by Foster County State’s Attorney Kara Brinster states that Brandt was consuming alcohol, and sometime in the early morning hours of September 18, 2022, Brandt and Ellingson began to argue. The news release states that Brandt recklessly drove away from the scene, hitting Ellingson with his car and driving over his torso and legs.

While court documents indicate Brandt told a 911 dispatcher the argument prior to Ellingson’s death was political in nature, investigators found scant evidence to substantiate that claim.

Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death

Brandt was scheduled to go to trial on May 30. As part of the plea agreement, a second charge of leaving the scene of an accident has been dropped.

Brandt will be sentenced at a later date. He could face up to 10 years in prison.

KX News reached out to Mark Friese, the attorney representing Brandt. When asked whether Brandt maintains he accidentally killed Ellingson, Friese said via email, “The 911 call, state medical examiner’s report, and evidence collected unequivocally rebut the claim that the incident was intentional. “