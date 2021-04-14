Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for crash that killed 2

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Cannon Ball man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed two people on the Standing Rock Reservation.

Thirty-seven-year-old Matthew Wood pleaded guilty last December to two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of 83-year-old Arlene Hodgkiss and 57-year-old William Left Hand in 2019.

A third person, Jody Black Moon, suffered serious injuries.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor also ordered Wood Monday to pay more than $640,000 in restitution and spend three years on supervised release.

