Man seriously injured, arrested for DUI in motorcycle crash near Grafton Friday night

A 31-year-old man was seriously injured after he crashed his motorcycle about 10 miles west of Grafton Saturday evening.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 9:15 p.m.

The man was riding the motorcycle on State Highway 18 toward Grand Forks from Cavalier.

He ran through the stop sign at the intersection of State Highway 18 and State Highway 17, and drove across both lanes of traffic.

He then lost control of the motorcycle in a field. He was then transported to Altru for serious injuries.

The 31-year-old was then arrested for a DUI. The crash is still under investigation by NDHP.