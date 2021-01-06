Man serving life for 1983 killings of US marshals wants out

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man serving a life sentence for the murders of two U.S. marshals who were killed in a shootout near a small North Dakota town nearly four decades ago wants to be released from prison after testing positive for COVID-19.

KVRR-TV reports that 67-year-old Scott Faul has been in federal custody since 1983.

Faul, along with Gordon Kahl and Kahl’s son, Yorie, were involved in a shootout with law enforcement officers near Medina, about 120 miles west of Fargo.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of U.S. Marshal Kenneth Muir and Deputy Marshal Robert Cheshire.

The incident gained national attention in part because Gordon Kahl was a leader of a group of tax protesters.