FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Fargo.

Authorities provided few other details about the shooting which happened just after 1 a.m., Friday.

However, police did say they have detained everyone they believe was involved in the shooting.

Officials say they will provide more information later Friday.