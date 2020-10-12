Man transported to hospital after flipping truck, spilling corn on road in Hankinson

A Hankinson man was injured on Monday around 11 a.m. while attempting to turn northbound on Richland County Road 1 in Hankinson and ended up rolling his truck.

The truck was hauling a grain trailer loaded with corn, which spilled on the roadway.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the man was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

County Road 1 was blocked for several hours while the truck and corn were removed from the roadway.

The man was transported by a private party to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for possible injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

