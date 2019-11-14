Man who drowned in Traill County may have tried to help dog

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

PORTLAND, N.D. (AP) — Traill County sheriff’s officials say a man who drowned in the Goose River in Portland may have been trying to rescue his dog after it wandered out on thin ice.

A deputy was called to a northside park Sunday on a report of a vehicle that was running with the driver’s door open.

Sheriff Steve Hunt says some personal items were found along the riverbank near where 59-year old Kelly Lipsiea went through the ice. Searchers recovered Lipsiea’s body in an open area of water on the river.

The body has been sent to University of North Dakota pathologists for an autopsy. The sheriff is urging residents not to venture out on the river’s thin ice.