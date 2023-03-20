(KXNET) — For the first time, a tribal government has received the Black Hole Award.

Although an award, in general, is usually handed out as recognition for merit, the Black Hole Award isn’t. The Society of Professional Journalists gives the award to those who they believe demonstrate the most heinous violation of the public’s rights. MHA Nation Tribal Chairman Mark Fox and his administration received two nominations from their own tribal members.

Some tribal members feel Fox and his administration lack transparency and have violated the tribe’s own constitution and bylaws, citing that citizens were not provided with a copy of the Tribal Business Council’s 2018 audit — and to tribal members’ knowledge, have not received an audit since. Fox and his administration also came under fire after spending nearly $125 million on a Las Vegas property without informing the public until the deal was complete.

KX News reached out to Mark Fox's office and was provided a statement that reads, in part, the following:

“The Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara (MHA) Nation is committed to upholding freedom of the press. But we are greatly disappointed that a so-called “journalist” has chosen to use her current position within the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) to attempt to further personal political agendas. It is not the policy of the MHA Nation to comment on scurrilous accusations, but we offer the following response.

The MHA Nation is governed by its Constitution and our Tribal Business Council, its governing body. The members of the Tribal Business Council are elected by tribal membership and do not operate in secrecy. We remain committed to transparency for our people and the press.

KMHA broadcasts all our Tribal Business Council meetings, with the exception of when the council is discussing personnel, sensitive, and legal issues.

Disinformation flows freely on social media, misleading our tribal members with stories of corruption. While inflammatory posts and articles generate clicks, the reality is that the Tribal Business Council and Fox Administration adhere to the MHA Nation Constitution. We honor freedom of the press. We honor transparency. We do not condone false, baseless attacks that cast our nation in a bad, and false, light.”