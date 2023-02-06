(KXNET) — Marketplace Foods locations in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin are going to be raising funds to empower the lives of kids and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other related neuromuscular diseases.

According to a news release, more than 10 locations will be participating from February 8 until March 23 for the annual MDA Shamrocks campaign to benefit the mission of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Funds that are raised will be going towards accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of families.

Marketplace Foods is going to add an iconic paper Shamrock (pinup) to their purchase at checkouts for $1, $5, or any larger contribution.

Marketplace Foods is joining thousands of other retail locations across the country for the campaign this year, which is the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser.

MDA Shamrocks are going to be displayed in their stores across these three states to visually declare their support for the cause.