NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — An area non-profit has a new partner that will help educate kids about career fields in our state.

Marketplace for Kids and Earth Sciences Foundation teamed up to offer thousands of kids a chance to learn about paleontology and geology at multiple Marketplace for Kids education days across the state.

The program targets third through eighth graders, but everyone is welcome to attend.

Marketplace for Kids provides a variety of classes and activities to help students develop skills, and explore career options, specifically jobs available in North Dakota.

“He says can I come and teach kids about dinosaurs, and I’m like of course you can, why wouldn’t you? We teach kids how to change tires, we teach them how to run a checkbook, we teach them how to run a 3D printer, you name it. Everything from a funeral director to a welder, we have them all,” said Marketplace for Kids Executive Director, Bob Heitkamp.

Sessions offered by Marketplace for Kids are free.

For more information on sessions provided by Marketplace for Kids, visit the Marketplace for Kids website.