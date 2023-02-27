(KXNET) — Marketplace for Kids in our state targets students from third through eighth grade, helping students develop innovation, enhance personal development, and explore career options.

Right now, the organization has scheduled several days this spring to share this information with kids across the state.

On March 13, they will host an event in Bottineau. On March 15, they’ll be in Dickinson.

Then on April 11 & 12, they’ll be in Fargo. They will have a marketplace in Williston on April 21.

And in May they will end the spring in Wahpeton on May 16.

Children from everywhere are welcome to attend these events and learn more about careers and opportunities available when they grow up.

“We provide opportunities for students to learn about entrepreneurship and career awareness in just about any field of, uh, in the state of North Dakota and outside of North Dakota,” said Executive Director of Marketplace for Kids, Robert Heitkamp.

Marketplace for Kids is open to every community in the state including our tribal lands.

They were just in Fort Yates this past weekend where 161 students registered for the event.