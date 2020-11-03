Mask opponents picket Grand Forks City Hall over mandate

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Opponents of Grand Forks coronavirus mask mandate marched outside City Hall to make sure their message was heard.

Business owners, students and others say they want city leaders to know that people should have the freedom to chose whether to wear a mask and that it should not be mandated by the government.

Demonstrators chanted “facts not fear” as they marched in a circle Monday.

Midwest Public Health Coalition spokesman David Waterman claims there’s no science that wearing a mask is going to stop COVID-19 or any kind of bacterial or viral infection.